Miles father, Rick Nielsen, and his band mates receive quite an honor today, becoming part of the ultimate stay at home play list.

Each year the National Recording Registry chooses 25 singles or albums to be preserved in the Library of Congress for future generations.

800 possible inductees were narrowed down to just 25 for the class of 2020. And making the list was Cheap Trick's Live at Budokan album.

Cheap Tricks bestselling recording was released in 1978.