Rhode Island doughnut shop discontinues police and military discounts

A Rhode Island doughnut shop’s decision to end discounts for police officers and the military has sparked contention between the business and the town’s police department.

WJAR reports Allie’s Donuts in North Kingstown decided to drop the discounts after a firefighter from nearby Providence accused officers in Rhode Island’s capital of racially profiling him. The company would clarify its position Sunday after receiving significant attention for removing the discounts.

“It’s time to recognize the voices and stand with our fellow black and brown Rhode Islanders, who want to be treated equally,” the company said.

There has been a mixed reaction to the doughnut shop’s decision. Some customers have expressed support for removing the discount.

“I support any business that takes a stand and comes out in support of Black Lives Matter and focus on ending police brutality,” one customer said.

The police department expressed its displeasure on its Facebook page in a now-deleted post, saying the decision was distasteful.

“Let’s start talking about how to lift up our community and not tear it down,” the department posted on Facebook.

After learning of the controversial decision, Tami Iavarone, who served in the military, handed out 24 dozen doughnuts from another shop to police and fire stations around Rhode Island in support of the first responders.

“Use this for a time of unity, not of opposition. So, don’t fight against the cause. Support them. Support the police right now," Iavarone said.