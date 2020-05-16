Reverends promote safe worship through prayer circle

Congregations across the Stateline are eager to get back to the traditional way they worship, but Saturday a few reverends showed that there are alternative ways to repent.

"We came out this morning to do what is very much needed throughout our land and country and that is prayer," Pastor at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Charles Threadgill said.

Instead of joining hands, people joined each other in a circle to social distance and pray.

"Our hope is to provide a witness that says there is a way to do church and health in safe ways," Senior Pastor at St. John United Church of Christ Rev. Hank Fairman said.

Saturday that way was the circle that traveled to multiple locations in the Freeport area to show people how to repent safely.

"We're going to go to four or five places throughout the city, pray there, spread God's love there and make a more public witness so our people can know that their pastors are gathering," Fairman said.

As for traditional services, the Reverends say they will not go back to the church until it is safe, but they will be prepared when the time is right.

"We're not moving until first of all God tells us to move, and then we are not moving until our government, our governor has said that it is more sufficient for us to come and to gather a little bit more,” Threadgill said. "One of the things we're doing is trying to make sure we keep the church clean, looking to get my church disinfected real good.”

Those at the prayer circle held opposite ends of pieces of rope cut exactly six feet in length. An idea that Rev. Fairman got from his daughter's grade school class.

