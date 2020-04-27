Return of 70s Tuesday May Come at a Cost

For just the second time in 2020, temperatures appear poised to reach the 70s across parts, if not much of the Stateline. However, the resurgent warmth is likely just to be temporary, and could be accompanied by some rather robust thunderstorms later in the day.

Early in our Tuesday, fog is to be the main weather concern locally. There's some worry that the fog may be particularly dense in some locales, which may have an impact on the morning's commute. By mid-morning, though, an increasingly gusty southerly wind should mix up the atmosphere sufficiently enough that the fog will likely break up.

The possibility exists thereafter for sunshine to make at least a brief appearance. Whatever sun we do see, working in concert with the aforementioned breezes, should allow temperatures to rise quickly. Computer forecast model guidance suggests that most spots should be able to reach 70°, with areas east of Rockford least likely to do so, due to the potential of a cool lake breeze hampering the warmth for a few hours.

A strong cold front will approach later in the day. A few isolated showers and storms my fire ahead of the front in the afternoon, though these won't affect more than 30 to 40 percent of our area. Much more widespread activity threatens toward dinnertime. A line of thunderstorms will likely sweep into our area beginning between 5 and 7pm, and lasting for several hours Tuesday Evening.

The Storm Prediction Center highlights the entire Stateline with a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday Afternoon and Evening. Given the expected linear structure the storms are to possess, gusty winds are likely the main severe weather threat. Should any singular cells form ahead of the main line, we wouldn't be able to entirely rule out some hail or even a brief tornado, though the chances for both appear much more likely to occur south and west of our immediate area.

Overall, our thoughts are that extensive cloud cover for much of the day should limit the threat for widespread severe weather somewhat. However, should sunshine be present for a significant portion of the afternoon hours, the severe threat would rise considerably.

Storms should end areawide between 10pm and midnight, though showers may linger for several hours beyond the midnight hour. Much cooler, blustery, and occasionally showery conditions are in the forecast Wednesday.