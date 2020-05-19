Retired nurse provides handmade masks for Mercyhealth

Mercyhealth systems in Rockford received a donation of around 30 masks from former nurse and current volunteer Wanda Kloster.

Kloster worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital for 37 years and says the supplies came from her aunt. Kloster wants to give back to the community in the same way that her aunt did.

"I think she would really be pleased because her church also and her missions and she was cook for meals on wheels in local areas... she was really involved in giving back to the community," Wanda Kloster says.

The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers have donated more than 1,200 total masks for use by vendors, visitors and patients alike.