Retired nurse from Chicago identified as Illinois' first COVID-19 death

A 61-year-old woman is the first death stemming from the Coronavirus, state officials announced Tuesday​. "I'm deeply saddened to share news that I've dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak," Governor Pritzker said of the virus claiming its first Illinois life.

Patricia Frieson, of Chicago died last Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Center.

Frieson was a retired floor nurse and a traveling nurse, who was educated in Arkansas. Her family says she suffered from bad asthma when she went to the hospital last Thursday. Family members say they had no idea she contracted the Coronavirus initially and thought it was her asthma acting up.

Now because her family wasn't avoiding her over the last few weeks, some family members think they may have the disease. As of Wednesday, they are self-quarantined and being tested. One of the other sisters is under surveillance at a hospital and has systems of the coronavirus.

She lived in the Gresham neighborhood in Chicago.