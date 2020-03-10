Retired Men's Club raises $16k for YMCA

The Retired Men's Club raised about $16,000 during its annual Christmas Tree Sale. Every dollar from every tree sold went straight to the YMCA. The group presented a check to the YMCA Tuesday with the money going towards various programs.

Some of these programs include the Log Lodge renovations, the Rowing Club, Camp Winnebago and Achievers and Pedding for Parkinsons. Officials with the Retired Men's Club say they are lucky to have such a great product around the holidays that makes raising funds a lot easier.

Ted Plum, Retired Men's Club President says, "Some of the groups that sell trees don't get as nice of trees in as we get. in And we have a fair price on them. And they all know that it totally goes back to the community and the YMCA. And I think they appreciate that. So that's why they keep using us."