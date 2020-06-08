Retail stores begin to reopen in Rockford

Several retail stores are now open for shoppers in Rockford.

The parent company of HomeGoods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx — TJX Companies — announced in May that most store locations were set to open at the end of June.

TJ Maxx is now open on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1009 West Lane Rd. in Machesney Park, according to the company website.

Marshalls is now open on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 6233 E. State St. in Rockford, according to the company website.

HomeGoods is now open on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 6630 East State St. in Rockford, according to the company website.

With the reopenings, officials are taking caution through guidelines like mandatory face masks, health screenings and temperature checks. Cash registers now have protective shields installed along with the closing of most fitting rooms.