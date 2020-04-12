Resurrection Sunday celebrated virtually across the world

"You know, I think the biggest thing is the church is not the building," says Rock Church worship Pastor Marty Pierce. "And that's the biggest thing that we have tried to communicate so hard as a staff is that our building is important, it's a place that we gather. But you as the people are the body of Christ."

Holy week commenced Sunday with the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection. It's arguably the most important holiday for several major religions across the world.

However, Easter in 2020 looked, and perhaps felt different. With stay at home orders in place, churches closed doors and moved services to online. Pierce says Rock Church continues to share an important message, but utilizes social media, YouTube and the church website instead.

The services are recorded, and posted to YouTube. It contains worship, a teaching and moments set aside to discuss and ponder what the message means.

Pierce says although not joining together physically is difficult, the example church members set in public is really what the church is all about. He says it's more than the building.