Restaurants and bars will close until March 30

Governor J.B. Pritzker orders all Illinois restaurants and bars to close until March 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Illinois restaurants and bars will be closed until March 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Customers will be able to get food from their favorite restaurants through delivery, curbside pickup or carryout.

Rockford restaurants like Mr. C's are still serving customers through carryout. Owner John Conforti says it's all about remaining positive and pushing through this time of crisis.

"We're just going to do the best we can. It's no time to get rich, but it's enough time hopefully we can keep our heads above water and pay the electric bill so we can be open when the time comes."

The scene is similar at Abreo with chairs up and cleaning in full force.

"We also want to do whatever is necessary to help that," said Abreo owner Paul Sletten. "There's a loss of business, but not nearly as important as a loss of life."