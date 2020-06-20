Restaurants and bars in downtown Rockford move seating to the street

Travelers who frequent E. State St. in downtown Rockford will run into some barricades, and those roadblocks are giving restaurants, bars, and shops in the area additional opportunity.

"If we were inside the building I'm sure it would have been great but we got to enjoy the sunshine and watching the people so I wouldn't trade it for anything," Downtown diner Victoria Hansen said.

From the 200 block to the 500 block of E. State St. traffic will halt, so shops can invite people in, and restaurants can move their entire dining rooms outdoors.

"I'm really glad we've opened up the area with a lot more outdoor seating it's really quite awesome. I like that the city is working with us," Bartender and Server Tina Manning said.

As people walk up and down the Rockford roadway they are able to see servers waiting on tables, with a mask and other safety equipment.

"Hand washing, not touching, not busing my tables which is a very natural thing for me to do,” Manning said. “The things that you normally do you've kind of had to stop yourself and that’s the thing that is kind of strange."

Sitting outside allows people to enjoy a bite to eat while remaining socially distant. The outdoor atmosphere makes for a unique experience, and most people agree, they hope this seating possibility is here to stay.

"I love being outside and now that they have something outside its more of a reason more of an excuse to come," Stanton Gavia said. "I'm kind of surprised I didn't think I would like it but it feels really good the breeze is nice it’s good I like it hopefully it stays this way."