Restaurant group reopens stores after closures were extended

Restaurants and bars across the state closed their doors on March 21, and they are still adapting to the new landscape.

"I mean you can't pay bills on curbside and carryout so it's definitely not enough, is it helpful yes, but is it enough no," Owner of six restaurants Matt Pendergrass said.

Pendergrass owns six restaurants across the region, when news came down that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was ordering the closure of all bars and restaurants, instead of moving directly to carry out they took a different route.

"We focused on sanitizing and cleaning up everything and getting everything organized so that if we were able to open up in two weeks we could do that as soon as possible," Property manager Denis Burkott said

Pendergrass was forced to re-evaluate after the closures were extended, leaving them in uncharted waters.

"We're trying to be good at something we're not good at and we're trying to wait the waters and learn as we go and try to improve our processes to the point where doing curbside and carryout is profitable," Pendergrass said.

The closures have been hard on business owners, and Pendergrass thinks the side effects will be fatal for some restaurants.

"You're going to lose some great restaurants and some great bars I think locally that didn't want to wait it out that decided hey it's time to move on and I'm not going to weather the storm and walk away,” Pendergrass said.