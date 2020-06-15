Residents nearly struck by gunfire in Rockford

Rockford police officers are investigating after two residents were nearly hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

A residence was struck by gunfire on the 100 block of N. Gardiner Street at 1:30 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Two occupants of the residence were nearly struck by the gunfire.

Officers found shell casings near the front of the residence and found another residence on the block had also been struck, but was believed

to be vacant.

Those with any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.