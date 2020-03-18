Residents in one Chicago suburb ordered to shelter in place due to Coronavirus

Residents in one Chicago suburb are being ordered to shelter in place beginning Friday in response to the spread of COVID-19. The Village of Oak Park has issued an order requiring residents to shelter in place effective Friday, March 20 through April 3.

The village said on Twitter that Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb has declared a local state of emergency, and Oak Park Public Health Director Mike Charley also issued a public order that requires residents to shelter in place.

Businesses that provide essential services, including banks, convenience stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, laundromats, hardware stores, and medical service providers are exempt from the order. Residents may still go to restaurants, but for delivery and pick-up only.

No other Illinois jurisdiction has issued such an order. It is not known specifically what prompted the order.