Residents at Heritage Woods of Rockford treated to puppy parade

Northern Illinois Hospice hosted a puppy parade at Heritage Woods of Rockford on Friday. Residents got to look out their windows and see the little canine companions. A music therapist also performed.

Director of marketing & community engagement Amy Mastroianni said the hospice already has a puppy program where they would normally bring the dogs inside. But to keep the residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic, they brought the fun outdoors.

"We've done this at several other facilities and we've had great response. The seniors really enjoy just being able to watch the dogs play together. It just kind of helps reduce that isolation feeling that they're having right now."