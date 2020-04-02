Residential building in morning structure fire determined to be a total loss

Rockford Fire responded to a call for a structure fire Thursday morning at 1103 N. Church Street. That building is now determined as a total loss.

Upon scene arrival, they reported a large two and a half story residential structure with heavy fire involving an enclosed porch on the rear of the home. Heavy smoke was also visible from all levels of the home.

Additional personnel were called to the scene to assist in searching the home for occupants. No occupants were located during the search of the property. The windy conditions made the fire difficult to extinguish as the fire then spread into the attic of the home.

Once this was determined, all fire personnel were withdrawn from the home due to safety concerns. The build sustained heavy damage and is determined to be a total loss. One occupant of the home was assisted by the Red Cross.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during this fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Rockford Fire Department.