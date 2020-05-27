Man and his dog safely escape Rockford house fire

No one is hurt after an afternoon house fire in Rockford.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rockford Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Salem Street for reports of a structure fire with smoke showing from the second story.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about six minutes. The tenant and his dog evacuated the home before firefighters arrived on scene. The fire was determined to be accidental and the result of an electrical fire.

The building was deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting the tenant with temporary housing. Damages are estimated at $15,000.