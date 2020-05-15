Research universities help in the battle against COVID-19

With colleges across the country clear of students, research universities are hard at work, including members of NIU's faculty as they discover new methods to battle the coronavirus.

"There's a breadth of expertise and disciplines that can address COVID-19," said Dr. Gerald (Jerry) C. Blazey.

Research, like work done at Northern Illinois University, can affect the amount of power behind the fight against a deadly virus.

"A research university generally has a broad portfolio of disciplines, in which scholarship and research is occurring. And that permits you to respond to almost any aspect of the pandemic," said Dr. Blazey.

Spanning the realms of business, sociology, psychology, engineering and chemistry, NIU's Vice President of Research and Innovation Partnerships says the school has close to a third of its departments working on projects that involve COVID-19.

"By supporting all these disciplines, you support the knowledge base and the expertise base. That's really necessary to respond," said Dr. Blazey.

Bolstered by the support of the NIU community, one of the departments focuses on the pandemic's impact on community-based organizations.

"Our faculty really drives our research, so they are all doing research in their disciplines, but they also do collaborative research to really study, not just the nonprofit sector, but also larger issues, like civic engagement and social movements," said Alicia M. Schatteman, Ph.D.