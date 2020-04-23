Reports: Governor Pritzker to extend 'stay-at-home' order through May 30

Reports coming into 23 News say that Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to extend the 'stay-at-home' order through May.

The order was originally set to expire on April 30 and will be extended an additional 30 days, sources say.

The order is expected to have language requiring residents to cover their faces while visiting public spaces in which social distancing is difficult.

However, some restrictions could be lifted as several local and state lawmakers have written to Governor Pritzker to reopen some businesses, state parks, golf courses and resuming elective surgeries.

Governor J.B. Pritzker will provide the latest at his press conference coming up at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.