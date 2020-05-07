Report: Illinois sees over 500% increase in number of unemployment claims since Jan. 2020

WalletHub released updated rankings for the states with the biggest increases in unemployment due to COVID-19, based on increases in unemployment claims.

According to the report, Illinois has the 8th smallest increase in unemployment due to the coronavirus.

In the report, 1 is the worst and 25 is the average. Here are the numbers for Illinois:

-- 699.10%​ increase in unemployment claims (April 2020 vs. April 2019)

-- 74,476 the week of April 27, 2020 vs 9,320 the week of April 29, 2019 (4th lowest increase in the United States)

-----

-- 532.28% increase in number of unemployment claims (April 2020 vs January 2020)

-- 74,476 the week of April 27, 2020 vs 9,320 the week of April 29, 2019 (21st lowest increase in the United States)

-----

--1,526.78% increase in unemployment claims since coronavirus pandemic started

-- 893,744 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of April 27, 2020 vs 58,538 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of April 29, 2019 (8th lowest increase in the U.S.)

To identify which states’ workforces have been hurt most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims.