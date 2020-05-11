Report: Binny's Beverage Depot is coming to Rockford

A liquor superstore is coming to Rockford later this year, as Binny's is planning to move into Forest City Plaza on East State Street.

The Rockford Register Star reports​ that Binny's Beverage Depot plans to take over the space that is currently occupied by Forever 21 in Forest City Plaza.

Washington Prime Group, the management company that owns Forest City Plaza says there is no opening date just yet but the plan is to open sometime this year.

Binny's owns 42 stores throughout Illinois, not including the upcoming Rockford location.