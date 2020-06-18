Rep. Sosnowski pens letter to RVC supporting Belvidere ATC

State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-69th) wrote a letter to the Rock Valley College Board of Trustees in support of the Belvidere location for the College’s Advanced Technology Center on Thursday.

Sosnowski said consideration of a new ATC in Belvidere will be an extension of the collaborative partnerships between higher education and a skilled workforce for businesses in the region.

The Illinois representative claims the Belvidere location would cost $4 million dollars for 77,000 square feet, which includes the additional space needed for truck driver training and automotive programs. He contrasts this cost with the Rockford Airport location, which he says is $8 million dollars for 54,000 square feet with an additional $1 million dollars in rent over the next 20 years.

"Rock Valley College must be diligent in managing resources that come from the taxpayers in its community," Sosnowski said in his letter.

Sosnowski concluded his letter by claiming Belvidere and Boone County is the ideal home to Rock Valley College’s ATC.