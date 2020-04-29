Rep. John Cabello officially files lawsuit against Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order

Rep. John Cabello confirms to 23 News that he filed a lawsuit against Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order in Winnebago County Court Wednesday morning.

This lawsuit is said to be similar to a lawsuit filed Monday downstate in Clay County. However, this lawsuit will not only apply to himself, but to everyone in Illinois.

“We need to do something to get back to our normal American way of life,” Cabello said Tuesday. “This isn’t going to force people to leave their homes. Anyone who wants to abide by the recommendations can.

Cabello has also criticized the governor’s decision to release criminals, including convicted murders, early to reduce prison populations across the state, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 within closed communities.

Governor Pritzker said he is confident he will win on appeal after Republican State Representative Darren Bailey, a downstate lawmaker who filed the first lawsuit, was granted a temporary restraining order against the extended stay-at-home order.

Pritzker blasted Bailey for challenging the stay-at-home order saying his lawsuit is a "cheap political stunt designed so that the Republican state representative can see his name in headlines."

This is a developing story.