Local state rep pushes back against against constituent's letter from WCHD

A local representative takes the Winnebago County Health Department to task, after a small business owner gets a letter from the State's Attorney's office.

"The leadership of the Winnebago County Health Department is going above and beyond what they should be doing," said Rep. John Cabello (R-68th District).

Rep. John Cabello is on a mission, speaking out for one of his constituents, a small business owner who received a letter from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office on behalf of the Health Department, calling for a temporary closure of the plant if action isn't taken.

"If there was an employee, or a competitor, or a customer that was upset with the business, and they call this COVID-19 hotline, there's doesn't seem to be too much of a burden of proof in which the health department is using to go to places and to demand to see what's going on," said Cabello.

In the letter, WCHD says because it was unable to inspect the facility to verify COVID-19 safety complaints, it is ready to issue an immediate closure order if the business does not comply with the request.

State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says the health department was well within its right to state its claim.

"The process is to allow the health department to conduct an inspection which they are authorized to do to ensure that the business is safe and healthy for individuals to work in," said Hite Ross.

County Chairperson Frank Haney, who was tagged in Cabello's social media post, says he sees the concern but believes the protection of public health is paramount.

"There was apparently an employee who had a concern and the health department by their very existence exists to take a look at those things," said Haney.

Cabello says he shared the letter to offer transparency for his constituents, hoping to empower them to speak up.