Rep. Cheri Bustos weighs in on Mercyhealth’s decision to cut Medicaid providers

Mercyhealth announced this week it will no longer accept patients with IlliniCare, Meridian, or Molina Medicaid after 90 days and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid after six months. This change will take effect July 21.

Rep. Cheri Bustos says this move will impact more than 66,000 patients in the Rockford area whose insurance will no longer be accepted.

"Mercyhealth's decision to refuse some Medicaid patients’ insurance would be deeply disappointing in the best of times, but in the midst of a pandemic it is unconscionable. CEO Javon Bea is putting profits over patients - plain and simple. While I support any hospital’s right to negotiate better reimbursement rates, threatening to not accept these Medicaid patients’ insurance during a national public health crisis – all to increase payment – is irresponsible and recklessly puts people at risk. Mercyhealth’s mission statement may claim their values are centered around healing, but today they are choosing harm.” Said Rep. Cheri Bustos.

