Rep. Cheri Bustos breaks down Illinois' coronavirus plan

Representative Cheri Bustos says the top priority needs to be stopping the spread of the coronavirus and making sure the region is prepared to handle the outbreak.

"People in Illinois deserve a comprehensive and clear plan," said Bustos.

Today she plans to vote on the Family's First Coronavirus Response Act. Bustos says lawmakers are asking for free virus testing, paid leave under an emergency situation, food assistance for low income or pregnant women, and home delivered meals for seniors.

Last Friday an $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill was signed by President Trump to help authorities already fighting to contain the outbreak and protect from future cases.

According to John Hopkins University Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Enginerring there are 127,863 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide.

