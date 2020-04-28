Rep. Cabello to file suit challenging Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order

Representative John Cabello says he is filing a lawsuit against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order, similar to a lawsuit filed Monday downstate.

Cabello tells 23 News this lawsuit will be different than the lawsuit filed by Representative Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, Illinois. The main difference being it will not only apply to him, but to everyone in Illinois.

Earlier Tuesday, Governor Pritzker filed an appeal after Bailey challenged his stay-at-home order and won.

Darren Bailey and John Cabello are represented by the same attorney, Thomas DeVore.