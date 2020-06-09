Rep. Bustos issues statement on George Floyd

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) released a statement before the funeral service of George Floyd in Houston, Texas on Monday afternoon.

“My heart is with George Floyd’s family and loved ones as they lay him to rest today. Our nation mourns the loss of his life," Rep. Bustos said.

The congresswoman addressed how the death of Floyd has made a national impact.

"Over the past weeks, we have seen a long-overdue shift in our national conversation about police brutality and systemic racism; we must make sure that this is just the beginning of this conversation and that we remain committed to taking necessary action," Bustos continued.

Bustos concluded her statement with hopes to work with leaders at the local and national level.

"I will continue to listen to the needs of Black communities across our nation and in the Congressional district that I serve, work with Black leaders at the national and local levels, and lift up Black voices as they call for justice. We have work to do so America can be truly equal and free for all," Rep. Bustos said.