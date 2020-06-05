Rep. Bustos announces more than $1.5 million for the Rockford Health Center to combat coronavirus

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced that Crusaders Central Clinic Association in Rockford will receive a total of $1,620,930 in federal funding to combat the coronavirus.

“Our community health centers continue to play a key role to combat the COVID-19 pandemic even as we progress through the Restore Illinois plan,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “I’m pleased to see funding from the CARES Act make it back to our communities to support the efforts of our health care professionals committed to keeping our families healthy.”