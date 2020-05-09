Reopen Illinois rally hosted in Rockford

Dozens of protesters lined the street, chanting and sporting handmade signs. Expressing concerns with how leaders are planning to reopen the Illinois economy.

"We're being punished, the rest of the state because of Chicago, and that is happening in all the big states and it shouldn't," Loves Park resident Vicki Johnson said.

The fight for small businesses, churches and the state as a whole took place on the corner of E State St and Perryville Rd in Rockford.

"It's kind of almost an insult that our elected officials think that we aren't responsible enough to take care of our families and know what is best for them and our businesses," Rally organizer Jane Little said. “It's time to stop sitting on our hands. We need something more local."

Little says the goal of the rally is not to go back to normal, but to loosen restrictions and allow for more places to open their doors. For Vicki Johnson it’s about which places are allowed to be open.

"The abortion clinics are open, the liquor stores are open, and the pot shops are open but the churches are closed and that is not right," Johnson said.

Protesters on the corner said they do want some freedoms back but made one thing clear, they do not want people to get sick.

"We're here to insist or demand our freedoms back, our freedom of choice, this is America where people are not forced to do anything but yet we feel that our rights are slowly being taken away from us,” Little said.

