Remarkable Chill, Gusty Winds, Snow Showers Monday, More of the Same to Follow

The winds of change are blowing once again over the Central United States. Gone are the pleasant 60s the Stateline enjoyed this past weekend. Instead, temperatures have retreated to early March levels, and are poised to stick around for at least the next two days, with only slow warming to commence later in the week.

High temperatures Monday managed to reach just 43° in Rockford, a reading more typical of the opening week of March than the 60° we should be seeing this time of year. Were it not for sunshine emerging late in the day, temperatures would have almost certainly remained in the 30s. A ferocious northwesterly breeze only made matters worse, as winds gusted to between 35 and 40 miles per hour much of the day, only subsiding gradually in the evening. Though winds were on a slow downward trajectory Monday Evening, a portion of the Stateline saw a few brief snow showers quickly move through. It's very unlikely those are the last snowflakes we see this week, though.

The beat goes on each of the next two days. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see sunshine to start the day, only to give way to clouds late in the morning or early in the afternoon. Anytime from noon on each day will feature a chance for hit or miss snow showers, as cold air aloft in our atmosphere will create an unstable atmosphere ripe for development of light snow. No accumulations will occur, though brief visibility restrictions are likely, due to the fact that winds will, once again, be a factor. Wind gusts of 30 miles per hour or greater are once again possible Tuesday, with only slight improvements expected Wednesday. Temperatures both days will only reach the lower 40s.

A very slow warming trend begins Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s. Temperatures will take another small step in the right direction Friday with 50° readings possible. More substantial warming arrives in time for the weekend, with sunshine forecast to dominate both Saturday and Sunday. However, the forecast high temperatures of 57° and 58°, respectively, will still fall a handful of degrees shy of normal. That said, it will still be a significant upgrade over what we're seeing now, and what the next few days have in store.