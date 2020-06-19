Recognizing Juneteenth in the workplace

"Not only is it Black history, it's United States history," said Terrica Huntley, Rock Valley College Dean of Students.

With major retailers like Target making Juneteenth a company holiday and brands re-evaluating its products connected to racist iconography, scholars say the call to action is now.

"Looking at some of our economic partners that are now taking calls to action to say, 'Okay, how is my product reflecting the values that America is supposed to stand for? How is my product impacting some of my consumers?'" said Huntley.

"You're starting to think that the retailer starting to say, 'Okay, I have to do this because this is a part of what we believe in.' So, they're sincere about it. They're also putting together major promotional activities where they're now addressing this. That's very smart. To ignore it would be very would be a dangerous place to be," said Samantha Gibson, NIU Digital Marketing Program Director.

With outcry over century-old products like Aunt Jemima pushing for total overhauls, retail experts say this is only the beginning.

"You cannot, under any circumstances, alienate a customer base, and even though they're still growing, they'll come a day where that's going to affect them," said Gibson.

"As we are awakened to what our history truly is, I think we become liberated when we have an understanding of what that history is and how we need to take steps to be able to move forward," said Huntley.

Other companies making strides in honoring the holiday include Twitter, Spotify and General Motors, which asked its employees to stop working for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Friday.