Readers and Leaders: Students celebrate women in leadership

Students at Rolling Green Elementary School in Rockford spent the week listening to guest readers in celebration of International Women's Week.

Local leaders and community members from organizations like Rockford Fire and Rockford Police shared their inspirational stories. They even read stories about other world women leaders.

The goal is to connect young students with women's history and get them excited about a variety of career paths.

"I think it is important for women to show their success to our students so they can envision themselves being successful and I think it is also important for teachers to talk to students about history and the women and what they have done in history so they can work on their goals and envision themselves being successful women," says Hala Alzubi, Rolling Green Elementary School Arabic Teacher.

Visitors making stops at Rolling Green later this week include an airplane pilot, a city judge and a playground safety inspector with Rockford Public Schools.