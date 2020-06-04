Rallies and protests raise concern over a possible spike in COVID-19 cases

With thousands of people participating in protests and rallies across the country, concerns rise over the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Because the virus is transmitted through droplets that can get into the respiratory tract, experts say people need to be mindful and follow COVID-19 protocols while attending social justice gatherings, like wearing face coverings, to avoid the increased possibility of contracting the virus.

Infectious Disease Specialist Jennifer Kline of SwedishAmerican says "In the protests and the rallies that we're seeing, I've seen the videos and pictures and people are very close to each other. People aren't wearing masks, they're not distancing and the risk is very high."

