Rain, Thunder, Snow All Possible in Coming Days as Extremely Active Pattern Continues

Much quieter weather returned to the Stateline Tuesday in the wake of Monday's record-breaking rainfall. The 1.28" of rain registered at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport not only easily broke the previous record of 1.00" back in 1946, it also was more than the total amount of precipitation witnessed in all of February and March's first eight days combined! While cloudy conditions greeted the Stateline Tuesday Morning, sunshine broke through in the afternoon sending temperatures into the 50s for the seventh time in 2020 to date.

We're now eyeing our next storm system set to quickly pass through the Stateline overnight and into the early hours of Wednesday. Current thinking is that the best rain chances will be along and north of US-20, with the heaviest rain likely to fall in Southern Wisconsin. However, a few spotty showers will be possible just about everywhere through about 8:00 Wednesday Morning. The rest of Wednesday will be quiet with some mixed sun possible late in the day, leading to clearing Wednesday Night.

Thursday starts quietly, though clouds will quickly be entering the area as the morning progresses. A strong southerly wind will be blowing, allowing temperatures to surge into the lower 60s. However, as a strong cold front approaches from the west, the threat for showers and even a few thunderstorms will be on the rise in the afternoon. At this point, severe weather is not anticipated, though a few claps of thunder and brief downpours are possible, along with some locally gusty winds.

Friday appears to be another quiet day before the third system we're monitoring arrives in time for the weekend, this one potentially the most intriguing of the bunch. Model projections are all over the place, as one would expect so early in the game, but most point to an extended period of precipitation during the day Saturday. We'll need to closely monitor temperatures, as well as the track of the storm system, as there's a very real potential of snow mixing in with rain, and even some possibility of accumulating snow if all ingredients come together just right.

The thought of sticking snow, while not not necessarily a pleasant one this time of year, should not be considered to be an uncommon one. Four of the past five years have seen 1" or greater snow events beyond March 10, while three of the past five have seen 2" or greater events beyond the same date. On average, our last 1" snow occurs around March 22, historically speaking, though last year serves as a clear reminder snow can and occasionally does occur well into the month of April.