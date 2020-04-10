Rain Still Promised Much of Easter Weekend, Though Dry, Mild Times to be Featured

There's simply no avoiding rainfall in and around the Stateline this weekend. Wet weather is guaranteed to occur over a sizable chunk of both Saturday and Sunday. With that being said, there's an extremely high degree of confidence that a large portion of the weekend will be dry, and that temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be quite decent.

With the weekend now upon us, we can more precisely fine-tune the details of when we expect wet weather to occur, and when we're more likely to see breaks. Saturday will start out on a dry note, and while clouds will dominate, a few peeks of filtered sun cannot be entirely ruled out early on in the day. Shower chances look to arrive sometime after 2:00 Saturday Afternoon. Once the rain commences, it's likely to continue with minimal interruption through the evening and into the overnight hours, before tapering off to sprinkles close to sunrise on Sunday.

Similar to Saturday, Easter Sunday also looks to start largely dry, though a few isolated sprinkles aren't out of the question. Backyard egg hunts should be able to go off without issues, provided they're finished by mid to late afternoon. Rain chances spike once again between 3:00 and 5:00 Sunday Afternoon, and wet weather will become increasingly widespread quickly thereafter. At times, rain will be quite heavy Sunday Evening.

In total, many locations in the Stateline can expect an inch or more of rain to fall between Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorms will also be possible both days, though at this time, severe weather is not believed to be a concern. Lastly, as sharply colder air moves in overnight Sunday and into early Monday, the prospect for a change over to snow is still very much in the cards. While significant snow accumulations are targeting northern portions of Wisconsin, there remains a possibility that a dusting could occur in parts of our area.