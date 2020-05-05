RVC names interim president

The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees appoints Beth Young as interim president for the college.

The decision was made during the board's meeting April 28. RVC issued a statement Tuesday.

“Beth Young has done great work for the College with its budgeting process over the last few years in her role as CFO and has had the opportunity to oversee a number of critical areas of the College,” RVC Board Chairman Patrick Murphy said. “Her experience with ICCB [Illinois Community College Board] policies and her knowledge of the College’s finances will be invaluable in helping the College navigate the current COVID-19 crisis as we search for a new president.”

Young served as the college’s chief operating officer since December and previously held the position of chief financial officer. She will continue to act as COO until a new president is named.

Former president Doug Jensen turned in his resignation earlier this year to accept a job at Bismarck State College in North Dakota. His start date is July 1. As part of a separation agreement with the board, Jensen will be paid through June 30.

