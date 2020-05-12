RVC hosting webinars for potential students

Rock Valley College will host webinars to help potential students with the admissions process.

Rock Valley College's Admissions department will host free, interactive "Getting Started" webinars beginning Monday, May 18 at noon, according to Rock Valley College.

Potential students will learn about the programs and services offered at RVC and meet the RVC recruitment team. Each session will be followed by a Q&A session to address any questions students or parents may have.

Pre-registration is required. After registering, instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed. More information can be found here.

The college hopes to cover the same material from in-person visits in a virtual environment, according to RVC.

Webinars are currently scheduled at the listed dates below.

— Monday, May 18 at noon

— Wednesday, May 20 at 5 p.m.

— Friday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

— Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

— Thursday, May 28 at 3 p.m.