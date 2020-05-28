RRATFR canceled, organizers prep for 2021

The 5th Annual Rock River Anything That Floats Race has been canceled.

The event was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16. Racers who have already registered will be given a full refund through EventBrite, including fees, according to organizers.

RRATFR aims to attract large crowds, which are not feasible this summer. The Rock River Raft Race not-for-profit steering committee made the decision to cancel the event.

“We did not see a way forward to hosting a safe and enjoyable event in 2020. We did not want to cancel something so many people look forward to - and we work so hard to deliver - but we literally have no choice,” Amy McIntyre, steering committee member said. “There is too much uncertainty around when events like RRATFR will be able to take place this year - but it’s clear that the state and federal governments is discouraging them this summer. The health and safety of our racers, spectators and fellow volunteers is of course our first priority. Those who have already registered their rafts will receive refunds through Eventbrite. Those with questions are invited to email us at info@rrarfr.com”