RPS to roll out a new website keeping students on track while out of the classroom

The Rockford Public School District is set to launch its ‘Distance Learning’ website April 2 to keep students on track while they’re out of the classroom according to RPS Board President Ken Scrivano.

Scrivano says the website will give students and parents access to five days worth of learning. Students will be able to click on the school they attend, their grade and their teacher to get the access to their lesson plans.

Scrivano says a lot of work has gone into making this possible.

“Administrative and academic teams are working hard to make this happen and it’s very challenging, so we hope it works.”