RPS 205 to distribute an estimated 5,600 Chromebooks beginning Wednesday

RPS 205 is getting ready to move to distance learning this week during the COVID-19 outbreak. They're moving forward with that as Google Chromebooks will be available to pick-up this week.

Chromebook distribution for students in grades 3-12 who need computers to support their work during Distance Learning will start this week. The RPS 205 Distance Learning site will launch on Thursday and be available throughout this unprecedented school closure.

Each school will host a drive-up to pick up Chromebooks – similar to the car line during drop-off and pick-up times before and after school. Pick-up times are as follows:

-- Wednesday, April 1: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Auburn, East, Guilford, Jefferson, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Flinn, Kennedy, Lincoln, RESA, West

-- Friday, April 3: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: All RPS 205 elementary schools, including Montessori and Barbour

Devices will be assigned to students before they're picked up. Each Chromebook will have a sticker with a student's name and school ID number. Each Chromebook will include a sign-out form that must be signed by a parent or guardian.

RPS says if you are unable to attend the scheduled pick-up time for your school, call the school main office staff as soon as possible. There will be other opportunities besides these two days to pick up a Chromebook.