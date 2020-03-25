RPS 205 hopes to open in April but preparing for worst case scenario

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says District 205 is taking steps in the event that classes do not resume until August.

RPS 205 held a school board meeting on Tuesday evening, where he said specifically, “We’re preparing as if school will not reopen until next fall. We are hopeful and cautiously optimistic that health conditions will improve.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, schools are set to reopen after Pritzker’s Shelter-in-Place order lifts on April 7, but that date may be extended depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves in the state.

“The need for social isolation that’s been in plan will eventually subside,” Jarrett continued. “I think we are approaching this distance learning plan with the idea that it has to be sustainable for the remaining 10 weeks of the school year. It’s not ideal, I don’t think any district is going to be as good at providing support for their students without some that face to face and support and we’re certainly no exception to that. But I do, believe that we’re going to put the best possible plan in place for the needs of our students with that worst case scenario in mind.”

RPS is planning to launch a comprehensive distance-learning program for all RPS students from pre-K through 12th grade on April 2.

