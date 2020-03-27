RPS 205 plans to launch distance learning site on April 2

Rockford Public Schools District 205 announces a way to keep students up on the year’s curriculum from the safety of their homes during the state-mandated closure order.

In a statement to the RPS parents, students and staff, Superintendent Ehren Jarrett discussed the move saying,

“At this point, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced students and staff will tentatively return to school on Wednesday, April 8. But we have to plan for the worst: that our schools might remain closed for the rest of this school year. We’re hopeful that’s not the case, but we must be prepared.

We plan to launch our Distance Learning website and lesson plans from teachers on Thursday, April 2. Our goal with distance learning is to make sure our students receive the best possible learning experience during this extended school closure. Distance Learning in RPS 205 will give teachers an opportunity to reach students and their families directly and provide a week of lessons at a time. We're developing plans to distribute Chromebooks to ensure students have the tools necessary for effective learning.

How to access the Distance Learning website: Visit rps205.com on April 2 and look for the purple button labeled Distance Learning. Click that to find a link to your school's new Distance Learning Google Site. On that site, parents/guardians and students can access updated lesson plans each week from our teachers.

We have three goals for our teachers and staff during Distance Learning:

• Provide support, diversion and social connection for students

• Provide support for academic activities to main thinking through problem solving, reading and writing

• Provide consistency for students and families

We want to be clear. This Distance Learning plan is not intended to add to families' burden during this difficult time. To start, we'll focus on what students know and are familiar with, then grow that knowledge. Teachers will continue to provide grade-level, aligned lessons, but they will start by meeting students where they are and introduce them to online learning by focusing on familiar skills and content.

Teachers will not evaluate student work in a way that will negatively affect a student's grade. Teachers will not assign long-term, time-consuming tasks without clear direction, learning goals and consistent feedback.

We know our students' needs are varied, and you'll have questions. We'll address several questions next week, and we'll continue to share information as we receive it. Our teachers and staff are excited to get back to work and connect with students for meaningful learning.

Thank you all for your patience during this unprecedented time. This is an adjustment for our teachers, our students and their families. We will adjust our plans to ensure our students, families, teachers, principals and staff have the tools they need to be successful.”