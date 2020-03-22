RPS 205 offering meal pickup at various locations

RPS 205 is offering food pickup services this week for children. Nutrition Services staff will make prepackaged breakfast and lunch from 9-9:45 a.m.

They will serve each family as many as four children per day, and walk up options will be available at East, Flinn and Kennedy.

The meal service will be via drive-through starting Monday, March 23 at four locations:

-Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway

-East High School, 2929 Charles Street

-Guilford High School, 5620 Spring Creek Road

-Kennedy Middle School, 520 Pierpont Avenue

The entrance at East will be on 24th Street and 10th Avenue. Drivers will exit 10th Avenue and 28th Street.

The entrance at Kennedy will be off of Auburn Street. The exit will be on N Pierpont Avenue.

The entrance at Flinn will be Ohio Parkway and Thelma Street. The exit will be Constance Drive and Ohio Parkway.

The entrance and exit at Guilford will be Woods Drive.

The district is closed through April 7.