RPS 205 leaders plan for end of year

The last bell rang before spring break, but high school seniors were not aware it would be their last.

"This time of year is always really exciting," says Guilford High School Principal Gus Carter. "There's always tons of energy in the building, the weather gets nice, you start to celebrate all of the successes that our kids have had."

Students and staff will celebrate those successes at a distance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduation will be a virtual ceremony. Jefferson Principal Don Rundall says they wanted to celebrate sooner rather than later.

The district purchased yard signs and placed them on senior's lawns to honor their achievements. Nearly 1,200 signs total were placed.

"Kids didn't know we were going to do this," says Rundall. "So that was exciting to just keep celebrating their accomplishments."

The valedictorians and salutatorians will receive billboard displays around Rockford for their achievements. The billboards will go up May 11 for all five schools. Two will be on State Street and Alpine, one will be Sandy Hollow and South Alpine, one sits off of Lyford and the last one Mulford.

Prom is also on the mind. To date the celebration is not canceled. Rundall says he is communicating with families about potential dates in late summer.

Staff will work to clean out lockers and place student belongings in clear, labeled bags. Those bags will sit for several weeks as health precautions, and will be distributed in a drive-by style process. During distribution, students will also return books and laptops. Each school will communicate with families for this process.

At least two RPS 205 principals want seniors to know they wish to honor them to the fullest.

"[I want to] tell them how proud I am of them," says Rundall. "This is a tough time, they went through three and a half years waiting for this moment, and unfortunately it might not be what they expected it to be."

And for Guilford, a similar message. "It doesn't change the fact that you're still graduating from high school," says Carter. "And we're going to do everything we possibly can to make sure you know we love you, and that we miss you and that we honor you."