RPS 205 extends closures to go with extended 'stay-at-home' order through April 30

Here is the statement from Superintendent Ehren Jarrett:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended his statewide stay-at-home order, and that means schools will remain closed through the end of April. This announcement isn’t what we hoped for, but we are prepared. Our Distance Learning website will launch on Thursday, April 2, with lesson plans for all RPS 205 students to continue learning from home. We’re looking forward to our students connecting again with teachers and staff during this unprecedented time.

We’ll continue to share information as we receive it, and we’ve compiled a list of Frequently Asked Questions.

Thank you again for your patience. Our teachers, administrators and staff have been tremendous in their work and dedication to continue to support students.

Sincerely,

Ehren Jarrett

Superintendent