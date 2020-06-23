RPS 205 cancels prom for graduating Class of 2020

Rockford Public Schools decided to cancel senior proms at its high schools throughout the district due to new COVID-19 guidelines.

Photo: MGN

In a letter from the principals at Roosevelt Community Education Center, Auburn, East, Guilford and Jefferson High Schools it states that as Illinois moves into Phase 4 of its reopening plan later this week, the limit on gatherings will not allow the schools to host the senior prom.

This phase of the reopening plan allows for gatherings of up to 50 people.

“We enjoyed visiting our students to place yard signs to recognize them, getting our staff together for a special drive up diploma pickup, and putting together our virtual graduation ceremonies. Of course none of this is the same as hosting our traditional in-person big events for our senior class, but we enjoyed creating these special memories for the Class of 2020.”

You can read the full letter here​.