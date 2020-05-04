RPS 205 announces new plans for end-of-year, prom and graduation details

RPS 205 says they are finalizing plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 and the students hard work. The district says virtual graduation ceremonies are scheduled for each high school.

These will premiere on the RPS 205 YouTube channel and Facebook page, and we’ll share links when they’re available. Follow this schedule to watch each graduation ceremony on YouTube and Facebook:

-- Roosevelt: Friday, May 29, 4 p.m.

-- Auburn: Monday, June 1, 4 p.m.

-- Jefferson: Monday, June 1, 5 p.m.

-- East: Tuesday, June 2, 4 p.m.

-- Guilford: Tuesday, June 2, 5 p.m.

Graduates should pick up diplomas at their school on the following dates:

-- Monday, June 1: Roosevelt

-- Tuesday, June 2: Auburn & Jefferson

-- Wednesday, June 3: East & Guilford

Graduates must follow this schedule, by assigned academy. Pickup will happen through drive-up service, and everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times:

-- 8 a.m. – Business Academy

-- 10 a.m. – Health Academy

-- Noon – Production Academy

-- 2 p.m.– Service Academy

-- 4 p.m. – CAPA & Gifted (Auburn only)

RPS 205 says they have 'tentative' plans for each high school to host an event at a later date for a gathering at each school for graduates to come in their cap and gown to take pictures. This would be in addition to the virtual ceremony.

Senior prom: Each high school's senior prom has been tentatively rescheduled:

-- Jefferson: July 11 at Tebala Event Center

-- East: July 24 at Klehm Arboretum

-- Auburn: July 25 at Cliffbreakers

-- Guilford: July 31 at Forest Hills Country Club

These plans could change. A decision to reschedule or cancel prom will hinge on what type of gatherings are allowed by the Governor’s office, Illinois Department of Public Health and Winnebago County Health Department. Unfortunately, there’s no good virtual option for prom. RPS says they will continue to share more information when they have it.