RMTD waives fares during the COVID-19 outbreak

RMTD will waive all fares on their fixed route and paratransit services in an effort to increase social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the public transportation provider’s press release. This will begin Wednesday, March 18 and continue through Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

However, RMTD may extend the date past April 1 depending on the circumstances with the Coronavirus. RMTD says this is not meant to encourage ridership during the outbreak, but rather ensure that those dependent on public transportation have a safe access to making trips to work, doctors appointments and trips to the grocery store.