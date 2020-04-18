RMTD modifies service, requires masks for all passengers and employees

The Rockford Mass Transit District is making changes to its schedule during the COVID-19 outbreak. Its also requiring masks for all employees and passengers.

Officials say that beginning on Monday, April 20, anyone on RMTD property or an RMTD vehicle will be required to wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, any type of covering will work. Bandanas, tee shirts or anything that covers both the nose and mouth is good. RMTD says they want their riders and drivers to keep a barrier from the spread by taking this action.

RMTD is also altering their schedule due to the COVID_19 virus. These will go into effect at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, April 20 until further notice.

The existing RMTD route schedule for weekdays, (Monday thru Friday only) will be reduced to the 5 existing Sunday routes, plus 4 additional routes that will help round out its service area. Service will now start at 6:15 a.m. and will end at 6:40 p.m.

There will be no weekday service past 6:40 pm. Weekend service (Saturday and Sunday) will consist of the 5 Sunday routes only and will run from 9:15 am until 5:15 pm both days. Service to Belvidere has also been suspended during this time.

The new core weekday routes are the #41, 42, 43, 44, and 45 routes. Service on these routes will start at 6:15 a.m. These routes will run hourly for the first two hours and the last two hours of each day. The remaining schedule, from 8:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. will operate every 30 minutes. Service begins and ends at the downtown transfer center for these routes.

In addition to the core weekday routes noted above, RMTD will also be running 3 of its regular routes, the #6 Kilburn, the #20 Alpine Crosstown and the # 22 North Second Street to extend coverage weekdays only. RMTD will also be running a very modified version of the #16 and #17 City Loop routes to cover the far east side of the city weekdays only.

The modifications to the additional weekday service include the #6 Kilburn route starting at 6:15 a.m. and running every 45 minutes until 6:45 p.m. The #20 Alpine Crosstown will start at 9:30 a.m. and run every 60 minutes until 4:05 pm. #22 North Second will start at 9:45 and run every 60 minutes, ending at the downtown Transfer Center at 5:50 p.m.

The City Loops, #16 & #17 have been modified to run weekdays only from Rockford Career College to North Town in a bi-directional manner on a 60 minute headway. In so doing, riders will still have access to Javon Bea Mercyhealth Hospital, and other destinations on the far East side.

There will be no changes to the Rockford Paratransit Service.